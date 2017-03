× Heavy delays: Lane closed on I-94 WB near County SS in Pewaukee due to semi crash

PEWAUKEE — Right lane blocked on westbound I-94 near County SS in Pewaukee due to a semi crash.

#WaukeshaCounty Lane closed I-94 WB near County SS in #Pewaukee due to a semi #crash. Heavy delays EB & WB. #PlanAhead and use alt routes! pic.twitter.com/J5qL07xGEq — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 6, 2017

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.