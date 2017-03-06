× Marquette women beat No. 23 Creighton in Big East semis

MILWAUKEE — Amani Wilborn shot 7 of 12 from the field, made 7 of 8 free throws and finished with a career-high 21 points, four assists and two steals to help Marquette beat No. 23 Creighton 72-65 on Monday to advance to the championship game of the Big East Tournament.

Allazia Blockton added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Danielle King scored 18 with five rebounds and five assists for third-seeded Marquette (24-7). The Golden Eagles, who have won seven in a row, will play top-seeded and 17th-ranked DePaul or No. 5 seed St. John’s on Tuesday.

King converted a 3-point play midway through the second quarter that gave Marquette the lead for good and sparked an 11-4 run that made it 36-30 at the break. Creighton, the No. 2 seed, twice cut its deficit to five points in the fourth quarter — the last of which came when Sydney Lamberty’s layup made it 66-61 with 3:45 to play. Blockton scored four points and Wilborn added two more, as the Bluejays missed 5 of 7 shots, in the final 2:40 to seal it.

Lamberty, the only Creighton (23-7) player to score in double figures, had career highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds.