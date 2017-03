Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Bolivar on Milwaukee's south side -- the scene of a collision. Milwaukee police say there is one confirmed fatality.

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. One other person was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene