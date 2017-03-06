Milwaukee immigration lawyer’s advice: “People who are here should stay; People who have visas should come ASAP”

MILWAUKEE — Despite the changes made by the White House, there are some people who say they’re still afraid they won’t be let back into the United States, and some immigration lawyers say they’re right to feel that way.

When you read the revised version of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, it appears none of it applies to Talha Naseer. He is from a country that is not on the travel ban list. He did not come through the refugee program, but yet, he still refuses to visit his home country.

“We have a fear now. Before, it was not there, but now, we have it,” Naseer said.

Fear is what brought Naseer to Wisconsin. In 2010, he was worshiping at a mosque in his native Pakistan when terrorists launched an attack that killed 98 people.

“I was there and I saw everything,” Naseer said.

The United States granted Naseer asylum after what he described as a two-year process.

“We are 100% OK with the immigration process — what you are doing, what you are checking, the background, everything. That’s perfectly fine. You have to check,” Naseer said.

Yet, Naseer said he is afraid to visit relatives, even though neither version of President Trump’s order says anything about Pakistan. Without a visa, let alone a green card, Naseer said that is his lawyer’s advice.

“I ask him but he said ‘we don`t know what will be the situation — if you will come back and they will deport you from the airport,'” Naseer said.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday, March 6th this new version of the executive order makes clear that people who already have the paperwork will get in.

“It’s important to note that nothing in this executive order affects existing, lawful, permanent residents or persons with current authorization to enter our homeland,” Kelly said.

Still, Munjed Ahmad, a local immigration lawyer, is telling his clients to wait and see.

“People who are here should stay here. People who have visas issued already should come as soon as possible,” Ahmad said.

Naseer said he believes following that advice is the safest move he can make.

The next part of Naseer’s journey is applying for a green card, something he will be eligible to do later this year.