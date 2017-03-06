× Officials with Russ Darrow Group break ground on new dealership in West Bend

WEST BEND — Officials with the Russ Darrow Group have broken ground on a brand new dealership.

The facility is being built in West Bend, and will be approximately 15,000 square feet.

It will feature an “all inside” service lane and department for inclement weather, electric charging stations and a children’s lounge.

Officials said this dealership is an important addition.

“The beauty is that with the Russ Darrow name on 17 dealerships, a customer is guaranteed — we wouldn’t do that unless we were ready to stand behind it and have everybody walk out. We’re in the people-pleasing business and we want to prove it to everybody,” Russ Darrow said.

This will be the 17th Russ Darrow dealership in the Milwaukee area.