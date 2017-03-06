× On 2-year anniversary of his death, attorneys for family of Tony Robinson hold news conference in Madison

MADISON — Monday, March 6th, 2017 marked two years since 19-year-old Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer. After an internal investigation, Officer Matthew Kenny was cleared of any wrongdoing. In February, it was announced the Robinson family was awarded $3.5 million after filing a lawsuit against the City of Madison.

Tony Robinson’s family’s attorneys spent Monday afternoon sifting through forensic evidence which they said does not match up with Officer Kenny’s story from the night he shot Tony Robinson two years ago.

They said the video and audio did not match up with Kenny’s story, as to where he said he fired the shots. Instead, they said Kenny shot from the bottom of the stairs, arguing he had enough room to not use lethal force. They also believe Robinson did not assault Officer Kenney as he claimed.

They said investigations by the Madison Police Department and Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation were not thorough and not transparent.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said.’ This is not a case where one side has their story and the other side has their story, and then you test the credibility of each witnesses story. This is a ‘he said, he’s dead.’ So there’s no one to tell the other side of the story here,” Anand Swaminathan, attorney for the Robinson family said.

Chief Koval responded to the press conference held by Robinson family attorneys, stating “we cannot comment on a one-sided version of the facts that will never be subjected to cross examination afforded by a trial.”

The attorneys said their main goal is for the public to move forward, but they said while doing so, the truth must be told.