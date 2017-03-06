Wind ADVISORY issued for SE Wisconsin from 8am – 6pm Tuesday
LIVE VIDEO: Monitor April the Giraffe, awaiting the birth of her baby

Overdose survivors in Ohio city face misdemeanor charge for Narcan revival

Posted 6:31 pm, March 6, 2017, by

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A southwest Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charge against drug users who are revived by emergency responders using an overdose antidote.

Chief Brian Hottinger says Washington Court House police in February began citing people with inducing panic if responders revive them with Naloxone/Narcan. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

City Attorney Mark Pitsick tells WSYX-TV the strategy is aimed not at jailing more people but at giving authorities a way to track who has overdosed and offer them help.

At least seven people have been issued summonses for inducing panic so far.

People who call 911 for an overdose or people who are with the drug user won’t be charged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s