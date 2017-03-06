Owner of The Rock Sports Complex looks to sell naming rights to Franklin baseball stadium

Wind ADVISORY issued for SE Wisconsin from 8am – 6pm Tuesday
Posted 5:53 pm, March 6, 2017, by

FRANKLIN — The owner of The Rock Sports Complex is looking to sell the naming rights to a new baseball stadium in Franklin.

Mark Zimmerman is looking for a company to buy the naming rights for $250,000 to $350,000 per year.

The stadium could hold 4,000 people and would host games for a minor league American Association baseball team, along with the UW-Milwaukee Panthers baseball team.

Construction on the stadium could start as early as this year.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

