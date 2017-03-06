Wind ADVISORY issued for SE Wisconsin from 8am – 6pm Tuesday
LIVE VIDEO: Monitor April the Giraffe, awaiting the birth of her baby

Police: 4-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after he was hit by car; driver remained on scene

Posted 9:29 pm, March 6, 2017, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Monday evening, March 6th.

It happened near 67th and Capitol around 7:00 p.m.

Police said the boy was hit after he darted out into traffic. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police are calling this an accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s