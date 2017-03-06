× Police: 4-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after he was hit by car; driver remained on scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Monday evening, March 6th.

It happened near 67th and Capitol around 7:00 p.m.

Police said the boy was hit after he darted out into traffic. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police are calling this an accident.