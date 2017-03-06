“She would reach out to others:” Family members remember Denice Fells, disabled woman killed in chain reaction crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A disabled woman was struck and killed while trying to make her way across the street. The incident happened near 17th and Vliet Streets in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 4th. It was the result of a chain reaction crash that began when someone ran a red light.

Denice Fells died as a result of the wreck.

"She was a really nice person, happy, smiling," Lydia Correa.

"It was amazing to see the love she shared with everyone," said Monique Long, Fells' sister. "She would reach out to others in the community and do what she can to help people."

"I didn't know how to accept it," said Larry Barlow, Fells' brother. "I hate to think my sister is gone over a careless driver."

According to the medical examiner's report, Fells had just gotten off a bus on Saturday evening, March 4th with her motorized scooter -- and was crossing the street near 17th and Vliet. She stopped in the median to wait when the light turned red. A purple car ran the red light and sped through the intersection. That car was then struck by a van. The car then spun around, hitting Fells on her scooter, throwing her body across the street.

One of the suspects ran from the scene, but was caught. Two people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement.

"Shocked. Trying to come to terms with what has happened," Barlow said.

Loved ones said they are coping with the loss by finding strength in their faith.

"God is in control. Even though we may not understand the method in which He decided to take her home, that's OK with me because she is not suffering anymore," Long said. "I believe that she is with Jesus and she is happy."

Funeral arrangements are underway.

As for the suspects, the men are still in custody -- and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.