Sheboygan Falls man familiar to officers due to prior overdoses charged after he was released from ICU

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — First responders saved the life of a Sheboygan Falls man accused of overdosing on heroin — and he’s now facing charges.

25-year-old Brandon Hackney of Sheboygan Falls faces the following charges:

Possession of narcotic drugs, as party to a crime, second and subsequent offense

Possession of THC, second and subsequent offense, repeater

Possession of drug paraphernalia, as party to a crime, repeater

Misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater

According to a criminal complaint, on February 25th, Sheboygan Falls police were dispatched to a report of an overdose on Old Country Road PP near River Meadows Drive — Hackney’s home.

The complaint notes that Sheboygan Falls police were familiar with Hackney, and an officer who responded on February 25th “had seen him in this state on several occasions.”

Narcan was administered. At the hospital, Hackney had to be admitted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator to assist with his breathing.

According to the complaint, a metal spoon with the handle bent, and a cotton swab with liquid on it and under it were found at the scene, along with a blunt that smelled strongly of marijuana. The spoon and swab tested positive for heroin.

Investigators spoke with Hackney’s mother, who said she was sleeping when she heard her son gargling and gasping for air. When she went to check on him, she noticed he was having severe difficulty breathing. Hackney’s mother said she believed he had taken a “purple pill” that she believed was Xanax, prescribed to a woman who was in the home when this overdose happened. That woman admitted to investigators she and Hackney had used heroin together.

A search warrant was obtained for the Hackney home, and the complaint says investigators found marijuana in a baggie and a digital scale in Hackney’s bedroom. In his vehicle, they found a grinder, a metal pipe cleaner, a baggie with a green, leafy substance that later tested positive for THC and rolling papers.

Hackney was arrested on March 2nd when he was released from the hospital.

The complaint says when interviewed by police, Hackney admitted to snorting some heroin, but after that, everything was fuzzy.

The complaint notes that Hackney was out on bond in a separate case at the time of this incident. In that

case, he was ordered to have no contact with the woman he’s now accused of using heroin with.

Hackney made his initial appearance in court in this case on March 6th. A preliminary hearing was set for March 15th, and cash bond was set at $2,500.