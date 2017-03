MILWAUKEE — The two right lanes are closed on northbound I-43 at Capitol Drive because of a crash. Delays back to North Ave.

#MilwaukeeTraffic Crash blocking the right lanes of I-43 NB N of Capitol Dr #Delays back to the Marquette Int @MCSOSheriff on scene #Call511 pic.twitter.com/yFBN9h3jV1 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 6, 2017

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.