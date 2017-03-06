MILWAUKEE -- Kim Flannery, nutrition director from the Wisconsin Athletic Club, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us how food impacts your mood.
Your are what you eat: What should be on your plate to be healthy and happy?
-
Tips: How can you make sure you’re getting your fruits & veggies this holiday season?
-
Flu vaccine is 48% effective this season, CDC says
-
Missile launch a ‘gift’ to honor Kim Jong Il, North Korean source says
-
Give us Kim family’s DNA or no body, Malaysian police tell North Korea
-
2 more people arrested in mysterious death of Kim Jong Un’s brother
-
-
Woman arrested after Kim Jong Un’s half-brother mysteriously killed at airport
-
Hungry? You can now order food from 70+ Milwaukee restaurants using UberEats!
-
Nutrition myths: You might think you’re eating healthier, but are you really?
-
Victim of domestic violence has message for others in similar situations: “It’s not worth dying over”
-
Can burnt toast and roasted potatoes cause cancer?
-
-
Pizza, homemade potato chips, appetizers, decor & more! Sendik’s has what you need for your Packers party
-
4 North Koreans sought in mysterious death of Kim Jong Nam
-
Flu virus shifting east, hitting older adults hardest