5 killed in Texas wildfires

Wildfires have killed five people in the Texas panhandle as multiple blazes continue to scorch large swaths of the southern and western United States.

Three ranchers attempting to save their cattle died in a wildfire in Gray County, Texas, according to Sandi Martin, coordinator with Gray County Emergency Management.

One person died in a fire in Lipscomb County, according to Sheriff Kenneth Eggleston — and another fire-related death was reported in Ochiltree County.

The Gray County blaze scorched 100,000 acres, but has since been contained, Martin said. State fire marshals are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Wildfires have forced evacuations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

Firefighters injured

As many as five firefighters were injured while fighting another fire near Amarillo, Texas. Several blazes in different areas merged into one massive fire reportedly 12 to 15 miles across, according to Potter County Sheriff’s Department Capt. John Coffee.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring two major fires that remain active in the Texas panhandle.

The largest of the two is the Perryton fire, which is about 300,000 acres wide with only 5% contained.

The fire, which is located in Ochiltree and Lipscomb counties, has destroyed two homes so far. In addition, the Dumas Complex fire covers 25,000 acres and is 75% contained. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state resources to combat the wildfires, according to a statement from his office.