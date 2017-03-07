× A NEW Milwaukee Public Museum? Officials explore whether new building should be built

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Museum officials said Tuesday, March 7th they’re “investigating” whether to construct a new building.

According to a news release from MPM officials, an investigation is underway to determine whether a new building should be constructed to replace the failing 60-year-old Milwaukee County-owned building near 8th and Wells.

Museum officials said the evaluation has been underway for the past two years and has involved Gallagher & Associates, a museum consultancy in Washington, DC, along with extensive community input.

Museum officials also announced a “staffing restructure” intended to “strengthen the financial position of the Museum and prepare it for changes ahead.”

The Milwaukee Public Museum will be reducing its staff by 15 positions, while also creating several new positions. Overall, the staffing changes will reduce MPM’s expenses by more than $1 million dollars, or 8%, officials said in the release. The staffing changes will impact positions ranging from senior management to front line staff. The new positions will be added in areas such as collections digitization, collections and research, and digital media design over the coming year.

According to MPM officials, since 2014, the Milwaukee Public Museum has seen a 33% increase in attendance, a 101% increase in attendance to the Planetarium/theater, a 38% increase in admissions, a 21% increase in membership, a 41% increase in retail revenue and a 13% increase in unrestricted fundraising.

Despite that success, however, officials said the Museum needs to align its staffing and expenses for future needs.

According to Museum officials, for 2017, MPM’s operating budget is $14.2 million and the Museum currently has 141 staff (prior to these reductions).