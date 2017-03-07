Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities

Wind ADVISORY issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

PARIS — French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation is over.

An official with the regional administration, or prefecture, says that the operation has been called off.

The avalanche struck at 9:50 a.m. (2:50 a.m. CST) Tuesday on the La Carline ski slope, prompting the resort to shut down. French media earlier reported that several skiers were caught in the sudden snowfall.

