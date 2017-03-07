Ballpark Commons updated plan includes high-end golf center, training facility

FRANKLIN — New plans for the Ballpark Commons development in Franklin include some high-tech upgrades.

Among the plans is what developer Mike Zimmerman calls a “new generation” golf driving range that will allow groups to rent out suites inside a three-story building overlooking the range, and use a radar system to let people play a series of games.

The revised plans also include an indoor training facility.

Zimmerman said he’s in talks with a local health system to be a partner in that facility.

Construction on the first phase of the project is expected to begin during the summer of 2017, with most of the retail and restaurant spaces leased by fall.

