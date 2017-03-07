× Buca di Beppo restaurant on Van Buren in downtown Milwaukee has closed

MILWAUKEE — The Buca di Beppo restaurant in downtown Milwaukee is closed.

The Italian chain restaurant on Van Buren shut its doors at the end of the day on Sunday, March 5th.

The other location at Southridge Mall in Greendale will remain open.

The Florida-based company has restaurants in 26 states, as well as international locations.

The Southridge location is now the only location in Wisconsin.

