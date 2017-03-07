Doors open to the public: Learn more about the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get your green on! St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching. In fact, Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend. In celebration of the holiday, the folks who teach the Trinity Irish Dancers are opening their doors to the public.

The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and performances in the Greater Milwaukee area this week and next. Each event includes a chance to enter for a grand prize giveaway that includes a free 12-week Irish dance course and a free taste of Trinity four-day summer camp.

The free lessons are happening this Saturday in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and Brookfield, Sunday in Milwaukee and New Berlin, and next Saturday in Muskego and Grafton. CLICK HERE for the complete schedule with locations and times.