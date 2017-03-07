× Ex-Wisconsin deputy who killed wife, sister-in-law dies from ALS

MADISON — A former Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who killed his wife and sister-in-law, but was found not legally responsible because of his ailing health has died.

Attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz represented ex-deputy Andrew Steele during his trial. She says the 42-year-old died Tuesday, March 7th at UW Hospital in Madison of complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Investigators say Steele fatally shot his wife, Ashlee Steele, and her sister, Kacee Tollefsbol of Minnesota, at the couple’s home in 2014, then tried to kill himself.

Steele’s attorneys said he suffered from a neurocognitive disorder resulting from Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, which attacks nerve cells that control muscles.

The Michigan native was released from a mental hospital last year and into the custody of his parents after a judge ruled he no longer posed a threat.