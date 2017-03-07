This combination of file photos made on April 1, 2016 in Paris shows (From L) obese people in Los Angeles in July 30, 2003, Mexico City on May 20, 2013 and Manchester on October 10, 2006. Over one in eight adults are now obese -- a ratio that has more than doubled since 1975 and will swell to one in five by 2025, a major survey reported April 1, 2016. Of about five billion adults alive in 2014, 641 million were obese, the data showed -- and projected the number will balloon past 1.1 billion in just nine years. / AFP
Fewer heavy Americans are trying to lose weight, study finds
CHICAGO — A new study finds fewer overweight Americans have been trying to lose weight in recent years. And researchers wonder if fat acceptance could be among the reasons.
The trend over nearly two decades could also reflect people giving up after repeated failed dieting attempts. It happened as U.S. obesity rates climbed.
Researchers at Georgia Southern University analyzed U.S. government health surveys from 1988 through 2014. More than 27,000 adults aged 20 to 59 were involved.
In the early surveys, about half the adults were overweight or obese. Those numbers climbed to 65 percent by 2014. But the portion of overweight or obese adults who said they were trying to slim down fell from 55 percent to 49 percent.