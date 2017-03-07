“It was shocking:” Mother charged, accused of allowing 10-year-old to drive, streaming it on Facebook Live

MONROE, Connecticut — A Connecticut mother is under arrest after police said she let her 10-year-old son drive her car while she streamed it on Facebook Live.

Police say it happened back in December.

The video shows the child driving through Monroe, Connecticut, and at one point, he tells his mom, who was in the passenger seat recording, that he’s having fun.

“It was shocking to see somebody so young driving a vehicle on a roadway. You could see the houses passing by in the background as you were watching the video,” Captain Keith White with the Monroe Police Department said.

38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum was arrested Friday, March 3rd.

Residents in the neighborhood where this happened were stunned.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Ed Woodford, who has lived in Monroe for 35 years. “It’s definitely not safe and the parent would not have control of the vehicle.”

Monroe police said they first got word of the incident on their Facebook page when residents shared several videos that Nussbaum posted.

“Everybody is watching — and people are reporting what they see on social media sites,” White said.

Nussbuam is charged with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a child.