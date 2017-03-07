“Jump with Jill” teaches kids about healthy eating through music, dance

MILWAUKEE -- A lively, entertaining combination of music and dance is teaching kids about healthy eating. "Jump with Jill" is touring Milwaukee elementary schools this week -- including Congress School. That is where we found Carl Deffenbaugh on Tuesday morning, March 7th.

About "Jump with Jill"

"Jump with Jill" is a music-based health program for kids that makes nutrition education rock, offering audiences live concerts, recorded music, video experiences, and cross-curricular classroom activities. Known as the world’s only rock & roll nutrition show, "Jump with Jill" uses music and dance to celebrate healthy habits by transforming nutrition education into a live concert. Now in its tenth year, the "Jump with Jill" show has been performed nearly 3,000 times for a million kids across the United States, Canada, and Europe.