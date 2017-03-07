“Kids light up to our songs:” Jump with Jill rock and roll nutrition show promotes healthy living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thanks to a partnership with Meijer, elementary school students in Milwaukee are getting an upbeat education in healthy, nutritional living.

“I love music and I love food -- so I put my two favorite things together to make healthy rock," said Laura Brown of Jump with Jill.

Jump with Jill is the self-proclaimed only rock and roll nutrition show in the world, and it’s sweeping through six elementary schools in Milwaukee during the first week of March, starting with Congress School on Tuesday morning, March 7th.

“They’re not always thinking about the future in terms of what they’re going to look like as an adult. If they have those habits embedded in them naturally, it’s easier than trying to correct something as an adult," said Indyria Graham-Wilson, assistant principal, of the kindergarten through fifth grade students in attendance.

Brown and Nick Greene, better known as "Jill" and "DJ Slick Nick," are a traveling team of kinetic energy.

“It’s amazing to see how the kids light up to our songs and how interactive they are -- how much they put themselves into the show," said Greene.

And of course you need the proper fuel for all that singing and dancing.

“I’ve seen a change in them actually eating vegetables at lunch -- describing the effect of previous programs at the school. Not 100%, not everything we want, but I’ve seen growth, so we just have to keep trying, keep teaching and keep hoping," said Graham-Wilson.

For Brown, who is a registered dietitian, that’s music to her ears.

“Usually you talk to kids about nutrition and they kind of get a glazed-over look on their face, and when you use music and dance, they really get inspired. It’s amazing," said Brown.