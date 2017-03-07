Milwaukee police: 18-year-old in custody in connection with fatal crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested the driver involved in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl near 13th and Bolivar Monday afternoon, March 6th. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man is now facing possible second degree reckless homicide charges.

Police identified the 16-year-old girl in the crash as Lisandra Munoz-Sanchez.

It occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a SUV driven by the 18-year old Milwaukee man struck a cement truck. Munoz-Sanchez was a passenger in that vehicle, and died at the scene.

At this time, police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.