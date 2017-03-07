Wind ADVISORY issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

New York City firefighters use drone to help battle blaze

NEW YORK — Fire officials in New York City say a drone was used for the first time to help put out an apartment fire.

Officials say the fire broke out around 6:20 p.m. Monday in the Bronx. Authorities say they used the $85,000 drone, which is equipped with high definition and infrared cameras, to determine the condition of the building’s roof as they contained the blaze.

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Dan Donoghue says crews knew to move when the drone’s visual feed captured the apartment roof beginning to fail.

The fire was contained around 8 p.m. Officials say two firefighters were taken to Jacobi Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

