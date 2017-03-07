Oak Creek maker of tiny homes is on the cutting edge of house design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Tiny homes. They're everywhere on TV these days. But what does it take to make them? Can you afford one? Brian Kramp visited Utopian Villas in Oak Creek to get answers.

About Utopian Villas (from website)

Utopian Villas was created in late 2014 by Justin Kreger and a few of his closest business associates. Believe it or not they had already been running a highly successful luxury Modular Home business, Vertical Works, Inc. out of Oak Creek Wisconsin since 2006. Vertical Works, Inc was originally opened due to the lack of other manufacturers in the industry willing to create and design high-end luxury modular homes.