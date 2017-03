× Packers DT Letroy Guion suspended for first 4 games of 2017 season for violating NFL policy

GREEN BAY — A source has indicated Packers DT Letroy Guion has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season, Field Yates, an NFL reporter for ESPN said on Twitter Tuesday, March 7th.

Source: Packers DT Letroy Guion has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2017

Packers DT Letroy Guion suspended 4 games in 2017 for violation of NFL PES policy. Faced similar discipline to begin 2015 season. pic.twitter.com/AWvnS45LLi — Dylan Scott (@WLUK_Dylan) March 7, 2017

