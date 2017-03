× Police: 36-year-old man dies at hospital after he was shot near 9th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning, March 7th.

Police said a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 9th and Lincoln — during circumstances that are still under investigation. He died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking suspects.

