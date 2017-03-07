Sean Spicer: President Trump rejects “these latest anti-Semitic and hateful threats in the strongest terms”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A spokesman for the White House is denouncing the latest wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions across the nation.

Sean Spicer said Tuesday, March 7th during a press briefing that President Donald Trump’s administration rejects “these latest anti-Semitic and hateful threats in the strongest terms.”

The JCC of North America and the Anti-Defamation League reported receiving threats Tuesday.

Since January, federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. On Friday, March 3rd, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.

Spicer says as long as the threats continue, the administration will keep condemning them and look at ways to stop them.

The Anti-Defamation League said new threats were made Tuesday to four of its offices, at least six Jewish community centers and three day schools.

CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said Tuesday that threats were received at its offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

He said the other threats were made in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Florida, Maryland and Toronto.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the ADL.

All 100 senators signed a letter Tuesday urging the Trump administration to take “swift action” in response to these threats. The letter, addressed to the leaders of the Justice Department, FBI and Homeland Security called the threats “deeply troubling” and “un-American.”

Lawmakers asked those officials to inform them as to how they plan to address the threats against religious institutions.