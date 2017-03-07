Starburst to release ‘All Pink’ limited edition packs in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fans spoke and Starburst listened.

In April, the candy company will release packs of "All Pink" Starbursts. The fan-favorite flavor packages are limited edition.

"On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated 'like a Pink Starburst,'" Matt Montei, senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable.

Treat me like the pink starburst 😍😍😍 — DC (@dc_liyaaa) February 26, 2017

Giving all your pink starburst jelly beans to your boyfriend... that's true love right there — Sarah Wheeler (@swheeler_6) February 26, 2017

Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst. You are a pink Starburst. — CDNCountryGirl (@Ontario_sweetie) February 25, 2017

"The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act."

The candy will be available at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, Meijer and Amazon.