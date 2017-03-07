Taking action: Wisconsin A.G. announces new effort to prevent pharmacy thefts

Wind ADVISORY issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

WAUWATOSA -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin will unveil on Tuesday, March 7th a pharmacy robbery prevention and response training to be used collaboratively by law enforcement and pharmacies.

It's an effort to prevent pharmacy thefts.

In 2015, Wisconsin experienced 45 pharmacy robberies. This new effort was designed to prevent the diversion of prescription narcotics in our communities, and continue the battle against the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin.

Schimel and the Pharmacy Society will hold a news conference about this new effort. FOX6 News plans to stream it starting around 9:00 a.m.

