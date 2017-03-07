× Unarmed man robs Brown Deer Walgreens, search on for suspect

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police are investigating the robbery of a Walgreens on Monday evening, March 6th.

Officials say an unarmed suspect entered the store shortly before 7:00 p.m. and selected merchandise to purchase. As the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect pushed the clerk backwards into the cigarette display. Then suspect then removed the cash register drawer with the cash and fled the store.

The suspect is described as a male, black, about 5’10” tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored shirt, faded blue jeans, a black knit hat and black shoes.

Nobody was hurt as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900, reference 17-2599.