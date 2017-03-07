× Wisconsin Senate set to vote on youth prison reporting bill

MADISON — The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would force guards at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison to report child abuse.

Tuesday’s vote will mark the first time a full legislative chamber has taken action on anything addressing conditions at the prison outside Irma since allegations of widespread inmate abuse at the facility surfaced in late 2015. The FBI is currently investigating the allegations and inmates have filed two federal lawsuits challenging conditions at the prison and demanding improvements.

The bipartisan bill would make the prison’s guards mandatory child abuse reporters, a move that would protect them from being fired for reporting incidents.

Workers in nearly 30 professions are considered mandatory reporters under Wisconsin law, including doctors, nurses and teachers, but not prison guards.

Also in the Senate, lawmakers are expected to approve a constitutional amendment that would remove the treasurer as a constitutional officer.

Opponents to the move argue the office should have its duties restored and bolstered rather than eliminated outright. The Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker have stripped powers of the office in recent years and now the only job is sitting as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Supporters of the amendment say it makes no sense to keep the office in place now that nearly all of its work is being done elsewhere in state government.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the measure Thursday. Once approved by both houses, it would be put for a vote of the people in the April 2018 election.