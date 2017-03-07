× Wisconsin Senate votes to eliminate the office of state treasurer

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate voted 18-15 on Tuesday, March 7th to eliminate the office of state treasurer. Two Republican senators voted against the idea — Chris Kapenga and Sheila Harsdorf.

Opponents to the move argue the office should have its duties restored and bolstered rather than eliminated outright. The Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker have stripped powers of the office in recent years and now the only job is sitting as a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the measure Thursday. Once approved by both houses, it would be put for a vote of the people in the April 2018 election.

