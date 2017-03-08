20 broken bones: Oshkosh father accused of physically abusing 2-month-old daughter

OSHKOSH — An Oshkosh father is charged, accused of physically abusing his two-month-old daughter.

20-year-old Richard Root was charged with child abuse-recklessly cause great harm Wednesday, March 8th.

Officials say Root took his daughter to Aurora Hospital on Friday, March 3rd. Due to the extent of the injuries, the infant was eventually transported to the Children’s Hospital via helicopter.

Medical officials determined the child sustained at least 20 broken bones, which include injuries to the ribs, legs and arms. The injuries were in various stages of healing. She also had multiple brain bleeds and bruises on her face and head.

According to the criminal complaint, Root admitted to the crime.

The child has since been released from Children’s Hospital and is with a family member.

Root’s bond is set at $10,000 cash. He is due back in court March 16th.