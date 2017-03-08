Alderman, residents walk streets near 2nd and Oregon after increase in vehicle break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee alderman and several residents walked the streets on Wednesday night, March 8th after an increase in vehicle break-ins.

The group started near 2nd and Oregon.

Alderman Jose Perez said the goal was to talk with property owners and provide suggestions for combating the crime.

"We know sometimes it's cumbersome, but we need you to call the police, call the police, call the police. Things need to be reported. They can be dots on a map. We can push resources that way and also when and if the person is caught, we want to make sure they're held accountable," Alderman Perez said.

Police and employees with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services were also involved.