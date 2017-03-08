× Bo Ryan to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

MADISON — Former Wisconsin head men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, according to the Wisconsin Athletics website.

The site indicates Ryan is one of eight individuals that make up the Class of 2017, joining Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan, Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas, Gonzaga’s John Stockton and Duke’s Jay Williams.

The 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Celebration takes place on Sunday, November 19th at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will then take part in the Hall of Fame Classic over the next two days, along with Baylor, Creighton and UCLA.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), adjacent to Kansas City’s Sprint Center.