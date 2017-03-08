× Burlington police seek suspect caught on trail camera after rash of residential eggings

BURLINGTON — Burlington police need your help in their search for a suspect in connection with a rash of “residential eggings.”

According to police, the suspect was caught on trail camera near Dale Drive and Dunford Drive in Burlington on Saturday, March 4th.

Police believe this suspect may be involved in a rash of residential eggings which occurred over the weekend and on the evenings of February 27th and 28th.

Residences were egged in the 300-500 block of Dale Drive, the 300-500 block of Dunford Drive and the 800 block of Eastbrook Drive between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Burlington police are reminding all residents to be mindful of this activity and report any suspicious people or activity in the area, and keep all your personal property and vehicles secured.

If you have any information on the identity of this person or have any information which may be helpful, please contact the Burlington Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-342-1100.