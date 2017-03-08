× Downsized Cedarburg apartment plan endorsed, up for final vote next week

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission has approved a downsized proposal for an apartment development.

The updated plan includes 69 apartments and downsizes the scale of the buildings.

The new plan is a compromise. The current landowner discounted the price to make the project work.

The entire Common Council will have the final say on Monday, March 13th.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.