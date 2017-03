× Former Trocadero on Milwaukee’s east side to become Dimoda Pizza

MILWAUKEE — The former Trocadero restaurant on Milwaukee’s east side will become Dimoda Pizza.

Trocadero closed in January, as the owners began converting the space.

Dimoda will feature wood-fired pizza and Italian dishes.

The new restaurant on Water Street is expected to reopen in April.

