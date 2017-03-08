Gov. Walker tours JCC in Whitefish Bay after 3 threats in 5 weeks

WHITEFISH BAY — Governor Scott Walker toured the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay on Wednesday, March 8th “to demonstrate his support and highlight the positive impact the center has on the community” in the wake of three bomb threats in five weeks.

.@GovWalker at the JCC says he will make forthcoming announcements "to make certain this continues to be a world-class facility." No details pic.twitter.com/7xKOBQEoLf — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) March 8, 2017

The Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Whitefish Bay was temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning, March 7th due to a new email threat that was received overnight in the center’s general email. The center later reopened for scheduled operations at 9:00 a.m.

Sean Spicer said Tuesday, March 7th during a press briefing that President Donald Trump’s administration rejects “these latest anti-Semitic and hateful threats in the strongest terms.”

The JCC of North America and the Anti-Defamation League reported receiving threats Tuesday.

Since January, federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. On Friday, March 3rd, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.