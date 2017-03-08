× Green Bay Packers re-sign P Jake Schum

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, March 8th re-signed P Jake Schum.

According to the Packers, Schum played in all 16 games for the Packers in 2016 after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 30. Last season, he recorded a 43.2-yard gross average and a net average of 39.1 yards on 56 punts with 19 inside the 20. Schum appeared in all three postseason games, posting a 47.6-yard gross average and a 43.5-yard net average on 11 punts with three inside the 20. His gross average was the best by a Packer in a single postseason (min. four punts). In 2015, Schum played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers, averaging 41.9 yards per punt (38.0-yard net average) on 56 attempts with 15 landing inside the 20-yard line. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and also spent time with the New York Jets.