Guilt free pizza: Enjoy your favorite food with a little less guilt, the secret is cauliflower

MILWAUKEE -- It's the one food many people have a hard time giving up. We're talking about pizza. But there's a way you can enjoy your favorite food with the a little less guilt -- the secret is cauliflower.
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Yields: One 10-12 inch pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower, processed into small pieces, like rice. Or you can use a bag of riced cauliflower from Trader Joe’s
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp dried basil (crush it even more between your fingers)
- ½ tsp dried oregano (crush it even more between your fingers)
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- Optional sprinkles of crushed red pepper
- ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- ¼- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 egg
- Pizza toppings of your choice
Directions:
- Place a pizza stone, or baking sheet, in the oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. On a cutting board, place a large piece of parchment paper and spray it with nonstick cooking oil.
- If your cauliflower doesn’t already come riced in a bag, you can cut off the florets and pulse in a food processor until you get it to look like “rice.” Place cauliflower in a bowl, cover, and microwave for 6 minutes.
- Dump cooked cauliflower onto a cheese cloth or dish rag and wring it until all the water squeezes out. Be sure to get all the water out in order to get a chewy, pizza-like crust.
- Dump drained cauliflower back into bowl. Add both cheeses, salt, dried basil and oregano, garlic powder, and red pepper. Add egg and mix ingredients together.
- Once mixed, form the dough into a crust on your parchment paper. Using hands works best.
- Using the cutting board, slide the parchment paper & cauliflower crust onto your hot pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Bake for 11-20 minutes, until it starts to turn golden brown. When it’s ready, remove from oven.
- Add your pizza toppings. Place cauliflower crust pizza back into oven for another 5-10 minutes, until cheese is melted and slightly golden.