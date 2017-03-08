Guilt free pizza: Enjoy your favorite food with a little less guilt, the secret is cauliflower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the one food many people have a hard time giving up. We're talking about pizza. But there's a way you can enjoy your favorite food with the a little less guilt -- the secret is cauliflower.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Yields: One 10-12 inch pizza

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, processed into small pieces, like rice. Or you can use a bag of riced cauliflower from Trader Joe’s

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp dried basil (crush it even more between your fingers)

½ tsp dried oregano (crush it even more between your fingers)

½ tsp garlic powder

Optional sprinkles of crushed red pepper

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

¼- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 egg

Pizza toppings of your choice

Directions: