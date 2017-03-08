High wind WARNING in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 5:00 p.m.

Guilt free pizza: Enjoy your favorite food with a little less guilt, the secret is cauliflower

MILWAUKEE -- It's the one food many people have a hard time giving up. We're talking about pizza. But there's a way you can enjoy your favorite food with the a little less guilt -- the secret is cauliflower.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Yields: One 10-12 inch pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cauliflower, processed into small pieces, like rice.  Or you can use a bag of riced cauliflower from Trader Joe’s
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp dried basil (crush it even more between your fingers)
  • ½ tsp dried oregano (crush it even more between your fingers)
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • Optional sprinkles of crushed red pepper
  • ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • ¼- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 egg
  • Pizza toppings of your choice

Directions:

  1. Place a pizza stone, or baking sheet, in the oven.  Preheat oven to 450 degrees.  On a cutting board, place a large piece of parchment paper and spray it with nonstick cooking oil.
  2. If your cauliflower doesn’t already come riced in a bag, you can cut off the florets and pulse in a food processor until you get it to look like “rice.”  Place cauliflower in a bowl, cover, and microwave for 6 minutes.
  3. Dump cooked cauliflower onto a cheese cloth or dish rag and wring it until all the water squeezes out.  Be sure to get all the water out in order to get a chewy, pizza-like crust.
  4. Dump drained cauliflower back into bowl.  Add both cheeses, salt, dried basil and oregano, garlic powder, and red pepper.  Add egg and mix ingredients together.
  5. Once mixed, form the dough into a crust on your parchment paper.  Using hands works best.
  6. Using the cutting board, slide the parchment paper & cauliflower crust onto your hot pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven.  Bake for 11-20 minutes, until it starts to turn golden brown.  When it’s ready, remove from oven.
  7. Add your pizza toppings.  Place cauliflower crust pizza back into oven for another 5-10 minutes, until cheese is melted and slightly golden.