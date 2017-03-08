× James Barbian, accused of setting fire to ex-wife’s home sentenced to 11.5 years in prison

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 41-year-old James Barbian in December pleaded no contest to two charges — arson of a building without owner’s consent and mistreatment of animals, causing death.

In court on Wednesday, March 8th, Barbian was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, and 10 years extended supervision for the arson charge, and 18 months in prison and two years extended supervision for the mistreatment of animals charge. These sentences are to be served consecutively.

Barbian was believed to have set fire to his ex-wife’s home on Monday, May 2nd. The Fire Marshal ruled that fire was intentionally set. He wasn’t taken into custody until May 27th — when officers located his vehicle at a motel in Franklin.