Job fair for veterans Thursday at the Milwaukee County War Memorial

MILWAUKEE — A job fair for veterans will be held Thursday, March 9th at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

It will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County officials, this job fair is part of a joint effort between Milwaukee County Veterans Services, the Zablocki VA Medical Center and local representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Office of Veterans Services.

More than 75 employers will be present to discuss employment opportunities with veterans and their immediate family members.

Included among the employers set to take part are: Bradley Corp, Home Depot, Kohler Co, Mercury Marine, Patrick Cudahy, Quad/Graphics, Spectrum, USPS, Walmart, trades unions, and the State of Wisconsin, as well as Milwaukee County and the House of Correction.

According to the release, each attendee will receive a free flash drive from Milwaukee County Veterans Services Office.

There will also be computers available for those looking to fill out online applications and edit resumes.

Free parking, courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks, will be available in the O’Donnell Parking Structure.