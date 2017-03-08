“Milwaukee Collects” opens Friday at Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — A new exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates the people of our city.

It is called “Milwaukee Collects” and all of the items featured came from the homes of Milwaukee residents.

It features pieces from nearly 50 of Milwaukee’s most interesting private collections spanning centuries, media and artistic styles.

They include American paintings, modern photography and impressionist canvases, to name a few.

“Milwaukee Collects” opens to the public on Friday, March 10th and the exhibit runs through May 21st.