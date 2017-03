× Multiple reports indicate Micah Hyde has no offer in place from Packers

GREEN BAY — Could Green Bay Packers safety Micah Hyde be leaving the team?

Multiple reports have indicated he has no offer in place from the Packers — and he intends to test the open market.

Teams will start to be reshaped on Thursday, March 9th.

S Micah Hyde is said to be “aggressively pursuing other options” out of the #Packers. Looks like he’s out the door. 2 other strong offers — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

It appears Micah Hyde will hit the open market tomorrow. The versatile defensive back does not have an offer… https://t.co/WEn83Tu5eN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 9, 2017

