"On the Issues:" MPS superintendent discusses strengths and challenges facing the district

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Driver was the featured guest for “On the Issues” with Mike Gousha on Wednesday, March 8th.

Superintendent Driver talked about the strengths and challenges facing the district.

Dr. Driver referenced the new Midnight Basketball League which is aimed at deterring crime.

Driver has been the superintendent of MPS since 2014, and this was her second time speaking with Gousha for “On the Issues.”