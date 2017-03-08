× Ramp from EB I-94 to SB I-41/894 to close Friday, March 10th at 10:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange team will be placing tub girders for the new system ramp to I-41/894 beginning Friday night, March 10th at 10:00 p.m., with the work expected to be completed by late Saturday.

The ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41/894 will be closed to allow the operations to take place.

Detours will be posted with motorist being encouraged to exit at WIS 100 and head south to National Avenue or north to Watertown Plank to access I-41/894 southbound. The work is weather dependent.

Detours and additional information is posted on the Zoo IC website.